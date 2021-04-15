News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rovers ready for title showdown

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM April 15, 2021   
Dunkeswell Rovers hosting Exmouth Rovers

Leaders Exmouth Rovers prepared for this weekend’s visit from second-placed East Budleigh with a polished performance at Dunkeswell Rovers in Division 1 East of the Devon and Exeter League. 
Exmouth started brightly and were soon on their way to a third successive victory since the restart, with James Clarke in menacing form up front. 
Felix Ford was the man to grab the first scoring plaudits, rifling home an assured finish, but this sparked Dunkeswell into life and the home side drew level 10 minutes before half-time. 
Exmouth shuffled their pack at the interval, tweaking the formation and introducing club captain Mitch Cudd. 
Gradually, the league leaders began to take control and Liam Mabin provided the assist for Clarke to restore Exmouth’s advantage.  
Cudd then took centre stage with a whipped free-kick that was headed home by Simon Withers. It is now all about a fascinating showdown with East Budleigh on Saturday.  

