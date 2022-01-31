Exmouth retain fifth place with dramatic last-minute win

Recording their second double in two weeks, Exmouth snatched a 27-22 victory from Bournemouth in the final minute.

The Cockles have regained their earlier form and are playing some exciting rugby. It took just four minutes for Nick Headley to finish off a super sweeping move, with sharp handling and explosive running, extras from George Meadows.

Bournemouth bring a blend of forward power and cutting pace, but the Cockles pack got the early measure in the scrum. This was a great contest all afternoon but, with one or two exceptions, the home pack came out on top.

On 15 minutes, wing Ashley Taylor went over, converted by Grant Hancox, 7-7. Meadows and Hancox then traded penalties over the next 20 minutes, 10-10 at the interval.

Returning with the strong wind at their backs, Exmouth looked to get usable field position. Almost from the kick off, the Cockles tied up the Lions pack and Toby Papp scorched away to put the hosts back in front, Meadows conversion 17-10.

A fierce defensive set from both teams was going to decide this game and both pressed to shut out the opposition. Bournemouth drew level again with a try from Ryan Morrell, Hancox extras, 17-17.

On 62 minutes, George Meadows added another penalty, 20-17. However, six minutes later, Alex Sutherland crossed the whitewash, this time the reliable Hancox missed the long-range conversion, 20-22, with 10 minutes left for the home side to conjure up something special.

After working their way up field, with good use of the breeze, the ball was worked well in-field. After a couple forward drives for the line, the ball went out to Meadows, who stepped through the defensive line and off-loaded to Oli Cave, who came on to the ball at pace to score just to the left of the upright. Meadows added the extras and the referee blew for the end of a titanic game.

Exmouth Nomads returned to Devon Merit Table 2 action for the first time this year, defeating Honiton 2nds 28-0 with tries from Luke Seymour, Tom Steer and a Guy Baker brace. Sam Moudiotis added four conversions.

Toby Papp on the run - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Exmouth Nomads defeat Honiton - Credit: Exmouth RFC



