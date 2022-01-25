Exmouth record battling victory at Royal Wootton Bassett

A Bonus Point win on the road is always pleasing, however Exmouth were made to work extremely hard for their 13-29 win. Both sides showed maximum commitment to blocking the try line and the Cockles defence won this battle.

The game started brightly for the away team with Lewis Geran outstripping the defence to score out wide with George Meadows adding the conversion, 0-7. Tom Fieldsend slotted a penalty for the home side, 3-7 and further penalty kicks were traded by Meadows and Fieldsend over the next 10 minutes, 6-10.

With the clock deep in the red for half-time, Dave Bargent went over close to the posts. Meadows stepped up with a seemingly simple conversion only to have it charged down. You don’t see many of those. 6-15 at the break.

The Cockles had to play 20 minutes of the second period with 14 men, two technical yellow cards. This drew out the team resilience in defence throughout the next 40 minutes. Oli Cave scored a super individual try, barrelling through with some tricky running, Meadows added the conversion this time, 6-22.

Royal Wootton Basset kept up their direct attack spending most of the time in the Exmouth half of the pitch. After 73 minutes they finally made their break through, Troy Cusack scored with Fieldsend conversion, 13-22.

It was Oli Cave who created the final try. Exmouth had just made ground in to scoring territory, neat footwork with kick along the ground, chase and offload, Toby Papp finished off the play with a lovely try. George Meadows stepped up for 13-29 finish right on full time.

The Cockles 1st Team are at home on Saturday 29th January seeking their next double. Exmouth took the honours in October, winning 20-21. Bournemouth arrive at The Imperial Recreation ground, just behind Exmouth in the league.

Exmouth Quins looked good value with a young team in their Bonus Point win 36-10, over a spirited Teignmouth Reserves, with points from Nicky Crighton, Sam Fulthorpe, Harry Sale, Harry Sprague, Phil Curtis and Sam Moudiotis. Exmouth Colts lost out to a tough, well organised Topsham side.