Exmouth record battling single-point win over Ivybridge

Ivybridge have proved a tricky side to overcome, especially on their artificial surface pitch, and they immediately put The Cockles under pressure from the first whistle.

The Exmouth defence had to work hard to clear their line but, after 11 minutes, the home side effort was rewarded with the only try of the afternoon. Harrison Legge finished out wide with Matt Grieveson missing the extras, 5-0.

What happened next was a game of penalties for both teams. George Meadows was on great form hitting three from three for Exmouth before half time, while Grieveson kicked one and missed one, half-time score 8-9 to Exmouth.

Just after the break, Meadows hit a long-range strike to increase the lead 8-12. Both sides were hunting for the decisive try to get the scoreboard moving, however a combination of strong defence, slippery ball, errors and penalties dominated the second period.

The Cockles had total scrum dominance throughout the afternoon, sometimes it seemed too much as they gave Ivybridge the opportunity to kick themselves back in to the game. Grieveson struck again to bring the score closer, 11-12. Ultimately, in part, it was three penalties and a conversion, all missed by Ivybridge, that gave The Cockles four league points.

Not a pretty game but The Cockles worked hard, especially when they went to 14 men for 10 minutes. This was a display of grit and some lovely kicking off the tee.

Team; Jack Madge, Will Ridout, Shane Cooper, Steve Pape, Connor O’Shaughnessy, Toby Papp, James Harris, Dave Bargent, Sam Fulthorpe, George Meadows, Lewis Geran, Oli Cave, Nick Headley, Jake Inglis, Sam Plumer. Reps; Gareth Walker, Lee Loveridge, Sam Whitehead.

The Cockles hit halfway in the South West Premier League with their first return fixture. On Saturday, December 18th, Launceston head to Exmouth, seeking to avenge their defeat earlier in the season.

Exmouth Rugby Quins had a tough afternoon in this Devon Merit Table 1 encounter. Ivybridge 2nd Team, currently second in the league returned to the edge of Dartmoor 5-47 winners. Next up for the Cockles is a trip to Crediton on Saturday.

Superb kicking from George Meadows - Credit: Jason Fahy

Connor O'Shaughnessy claims for Exmouth - Credit: Jason Fahy

Cockles on the attack - Credit: Jason Fahy



