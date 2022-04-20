News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth's promotion dream going down to the final day

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:45 PM April 20, 2022
General view of Exmouth Town during pre season match between Exmouth Town and Verwood Town at Exmouth Football Club, Exmouth, Devon on 3 July 2021.

Whatever happens over the final week of the Toolstation Western League season, the one certainty is that fans of Exmouth Town, Tavistock and Cornish club Mousehole have been treated to an enthralling race for promotion. 

Town welcomed Tavistock to Southern Road on Wednesday evening and a win for Exmouth would move them level on points with Tavvy. Win by two goals or more and Town would go on top on goal difference.  

The three points would also mean Exmouth are effectively guaranteed promotion as runner-up. Mousehole would be three points behind an have a vastly inferior goal difference. 

Beating a Tavistock side that has only lost four times all season is far easier said than done and it could all go down the final day on Saturday, when Town travel to sixth-placed Shepton Mallet, Tavvy host lowly Ashton & Backwell United and Mousehole are away to mid-table Keynsham Town. 

Exmouth News

