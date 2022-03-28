Exmouth promotion bid hits a Cornish bump

Exmouth Town’s automatic promotion hopes to the Southern League suffered another blow following their 0-0 draw with promotion rivals Mousehole on Saturday.

This result has allowed Tavistock (1-0 winners at Brislington) to regain top spot and move two points clear of Town with a game in hand. Town remain level on points with Mousehole, who also have a game in hand.

With points per game being the deciding factor for teams in the runners-up spot of the 16 step five leagues, dropping four points in their last two league games has seen Town slip out of the top ten places assured of automatic promotion.

A win at Mousehole was always going to be a tough ask, they had won 12 of their 14 home fixtures, but Town created the better chances with Levi Landricombe and Ben Steer both being denied by the home ‘keeper. Mousehole are a good footballing side but, whilst they enjoyed the majority of possession, they failed to unduly trouble a Town defence that remained rock solid throughout and, when called upon, goalkeeper Robbie Powell was equal to the task.

Next up for Town is a trip to Helston Athletic next Saturday. Whilst their own promotion ambitions have taken a tumble in recent weeks, Helston may still have a very important part to play as they play Mousehole on Wednesday night and on Good Friday.

Town will be visiting Helston again next Wednesday (April 6) as they have been drawn against the Cornish side in the quarter-finals of the Les Phillips Cup following their 3-1 victory over Saltash United.

Manager Kevin Hill again took the opportunity to rotate the squad, making seven changes, but Town were on the front foot from the start with Callum Shipton striking the bar with one 20-yard drive and forcing the ‘keeper into making a superb save from another similar effort.

Goalless at the interval, Ben Steer broke the deadlock and then delivered the corner from which Ace High headed home the second. After the visitors had pulled a goal back, Jordan Harris finished off a fine move orchestrated by Nathan Cooper to secure victory.

