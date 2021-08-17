Exmouth overpower their ten-man hosts

Published: 5:42 AM August 17, 2021

Exmouth Town travelled to Ashton and Backwell on Saturday making their first visit there since the 2004/05 season.

This was their first home game, having suffered defeats at Keynsham (3-0) and Ardley United (2-0 in FA Cup) and a crowd of 88 was the official attendance with 35 making the trip from Exmouth.

Town started on the front foot and with five minutes played Ace High beat two defenders before his shot narrowly cleared the crossbar.

Town didn’t have it all their own way with the home side showing a lot of effort and determination but their cause became a lot harder after 20 minutes when their goalkeeper was shown a straight red card.

Aarron Denny had raced clear and was brought down on the edge of the penalty area, the referee having no option but to send the player off. Whilst Town didn’t dominate the game, they did produce the better chances and after Denny and Callum Shipton had efforts saved, they took the lead a minute before half time. A Denny corner was met by a powerful header by High for his second goal of the season.

Three minutes into the second half Town were awarded a free kick half way in their own half. As players made their way forward, the kick went straight to one of the opposition who promptly made a through pass for their centre forward to race clear unchallenged and score decisively.

It took another Denny corner on 55 minutes, this time met by Dan Cullen, to head home and restore their lead. Town were now in control of the game and scored their third on 80 minutes when Denny took full advantage of a misplaced pass to calmly pass the ball into an unguarded net.

Not the most convincing performance but we know what this team are capable of and with Town’s scheduled league match last night (Tuesday) at Ilfracombe called off, all thoughts now turn to next Saturday’s FA Cup tie when Bristol Manor Farm are the visitors to Southern Road kick off 3.00pm.

This tie will be a special match for one particular groundhopper who has chosen Southern Road to be the 1500th ground he has visited. Keiron Bridges started his journey back in 1985 at Ashington in the North East and his 1000th game was at Arundel, West Sussex.

His favourite ground is Podbrezova in Slovakia and last Saturday watched a Welsh Cup tie at Caerau Ely against Brecon Corinthians.