Exmouth Open Water Sprint Triathlon taking place this Sunday

PUBLISHED: 07:58 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 11 September 2019

The 2016 Honiton Triathlon was held frOM the Allhallows field on Sunday which in turn raised funds for the town's rugby club. Ref mhsp 27-16SH 1120. Picture: Simon Horn.

There's a big triathlon taking part in Exmouth this Sunday (September 15).

The event is another from local company LM Events and it is the British Triathlon-accredited inaugural Exmouth Open Water Sprint Triathlon.

Race directors Lizzie Mayne and Wai Ming Loh have put together what looks to be a challenging event that will certainly appeal to both newcomers and seasoned athletes alike.

There will be team and individual entrants involved with the race headquarters being found at the east end of Exmouth beachfront by Orcombe Point on Queens Drive. The swim will be of 750m in the seas after which competitors will head out into Exmouth taking on a 20km undulating bike course taking in a number of open and closed roads. The final element of the event it the 5km run which will see athletes out and back along the seafront, which promises to be the best place for spectators to view all the action!

The team event will comprise of three members and the participants will transfer their chip in the transition area.

Yonda Sports will be donating a prize package for the overall winning lady and man and also giving spot prizes for the event.

All entrants to the event will also receive a 20 per cent discount on any new wet suit in the Yonda range; contact lmeventsuk@gmail.com to receive a code.

