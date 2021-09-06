Exmouth open season with defeat of Okehampton

Published: 1:06 PM September 6, 2021

A try from Gareth Walker after three minutes kickstarted The Cockles into the South West Premier league 2021-22. The first conversion followed from George Meadows, 7-0 to Exmouth.

In a keenly-anticipated match, following their previous encounters, the large crowd were looking forward to watch some local live action rugby, and they were definitely entertained.

On 15 minutes, a fabulous try from George Mears, who started his run from inside his own 22, weaving through several defenders, increased the lead to 12-0, Meadows missed the extras.

Seven minutes later, Nick Headley claimed the next try, the conversion followed for 19-0. Okehampton did work hard for territory and possession and finally got some reward on 28 minutes with a penalty from Kieran Lee, 19-3.

Exmouth forwards were making life difficult for the visitors, front row Walker, Will Ridout and debutant Fin Keywood ensured a pretty solid anchor. After half an hour, Connor O’Shaughnessy delivered the bonus point try, Meadows conversion, 26-3. Right on half- time, Okey did grab their second penalty, 26-6 at the break.

Exmouth looked lively in to the second half and will be mindful of a little playing rust and penalty count. A couple of ‘concentration moments’ did cost The Cockles certain tries. Two of the lads won’t be keen on watching the post-match playback at training.

However, it was a great second half for Walker and Mears, who both bagged their brace with scores on 63 and 70 minutes respectively, both converted by Meadows, 40-6.

Forwards Jack Fahy, James Harris, Max Keen, Dave Bargent, Jack Madge and Steve Pape worked hard to give the pacemen Lewis Geran, Jake Inglis, Henry Goldson and Tom Steer room to play. Matty Ryan at scrum half delivered quick ball all afternoon, to help the lads to six tries.

Early days, Exmouth sit second in the league after the first outing. There are still plenty of miles to travel and the squad make their first away trip of the season on Saturday to Launceston against Cornish All Blacks.

Exmouth Nomads travelled to Crediton 3rd team on Saturday, coming away as 63-3 winners. There was no game for The Cockles 2nd team last weekend.

Cockles Delight - Credit: Exmouth RFC



