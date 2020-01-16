Exmouth Mum boxes her way to superb sum for charity - and with a first round stoppage!!

Helen Wilson has boxed her way to superb sum of money for Cancer Research.

Helen, who lives in Exmouth, saw an advert on Facebook for 'Ultra White Collar Boxing', offering eight weeks of training prior to stepping into the boxing ring at a charity boxing event to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Forty-two-year-old Helen says: "I saw the Facebook advert just after hearing the upsetting news that someone very dear to me had been told she's terminally ill with cancer, and also having previously lost family to the dreaded illness, and so I signed up."

She continued: "I'd never done any form of boxing before, but the eight weeks of training was completed with the guys from Exeter Martial Arts with Andy Cane, the main coach, and they were absolutely amazing and so inspirational and I cannot thank them enough for the work they got through to get me ready to step into the ring."

As well as raising funds for such a worthwhile cause, Helen also felt that getting involved would give her that extra 'push' in terms of improving her own fitness.

She says: "I needed to get fit and since the boxing event I have begun to exercise more and I shall certainly be carrying on, although not to compete, just for personal fitness.

"My family and friends were pretty shocked and I'd have to say I don't doubt for one minute that some probably felt I'd not get through it all, but, that said, they were all incredibly supportive.

"The hardest thing for me was overcoming my anxiety. Sometimes just getting in the car to go training was hard, but I always felt so much better afterwards.

"We trained on Sundays and Thursdays in Exeter and I met some lovely people who I'm still in touch with."

Helen then spoke about the charity boxing night when she said: "The toughest thing before the fight was again the anxiety, knowing I had to get in the ring in front of hundreds of people, but I had fantastic support from my friends and that's who I focused on when I walked in the ring, as well as speaking to my dear friend that morning and thinking of my late father as I was in the corridor waiting to be called into the ring."

As for how the mother of a 23-year-old son got on, well, the bout was stopped before the end of the first round with Helen's arm the one that was held aloft!

She continued: "I am definitely thinking that I will do it again at some point as I felt fantastic after it was all over and the whole experience has boosted my confidence and that aforementioned anxiety is practically non existent now!"

In terms of the fundraising, Helen raised a superb sum in excess of £650. She says: "On my 'Just Giving' page at present there's £565 been donated, but I still have sponsorship to collect which will take the final figure to between £650 and £700 and, as a team, we raised over £11,000 through the event."

Helen rounds things off by saying: "I really do want to say a huge thank you to all the folk who supported me either with sponsorship or just 'being there' throughout training and the charity boxing night, and, if I may, can I just say that the 'Just Giving' page remains open for anyone who would like to add to the sponsorship."