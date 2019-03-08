Advanced search

Exmouth MMA fighter crowned featherweight UK champion

PUBLISHED: 11:27 29 May 2019

Aftermath

Aftermath

This past weekend, Ben Rees, an Exmouth local, and Daryl Grant a Sidmouth local both travelled up to Swindon with their coach Dave Mathews and team from Lions Den MMA.

Ground and poundGround and pound

Daryl Grant performed superbly upsetting the home crowd and achieving fight of the night in a second round technical knockout finish.

Ben Rees took on a tough veteran in Paul Reed who boasts a record of almost 40 professional MMA bouts, in this contest Ben had to weather an early storm before securing a tight arm lock and dislocating his opponents elbow joint and additionally fracturing his ulna and radius due to Paul's resilience and unwillingness to submit.

The doctor made the call to end the hour declaring Ben Rees of Exmouth the new Raged featherweight UK champion.

This is a big step forward in Ben's career and none of it would be possible without his superb coach Dave Matthews and Team at the Lions Den.

The championThe champion

If you wish to follow updates from Rees, his Twitter username is: @Benrees_mma.

