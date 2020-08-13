Exmouth man set to take on an Iron Man Triathlon this Saturday
An Exmouth man is set to tackle a solo Iron Man Triathlon this Saturday (August 15).
Paul Wakely, a 38-year-old, is no stranger to challenging sporting tasks!
He has competed in events across both the UK and Europe, taking on mountain ultra-marathons, marathon swims and triathlons.
Like all sporting folk, the year of 2020 with the Coronavirus pandemic has meant a much changed sporting schedule for him.
Paul says: “With this year the way it has been I’ve tried to keep myself active, but not having the usual races planned has meant it’s required a different strategy.
“How I have got through it is by doing my own plotting and adventures, this has been ranging from running ultra-distances on the coast path and riding from Exmouth to the Portland Bill light house and back in a day – that was a 150-mile cycle ride – just to name a couple of the challenges I have undertaken.”
He continued: “I’d been thinking of taking on my own solo Iron Man Triathlon for a few months and the timing is right now to have a crack at it.
“I don’t know anyone personally that’s done this solely on their own so thought it would be a good tick in the box and would certainly be ‘kudos worthy’.”
Paul’s self-designed Ultra will involve a swim along Exmouth sea front of 2.4 miles followed by a 112-mile cycle from Exmouth sea front to Barnstaple and back (112 miles) and rounded off with a run around Exmouth on a loop that will enable him to refuel at his Dandy Terrace home.
As for the drive that’s taking him into this latest challenge, he says: “I work for the NHS as a physical therapist at Langdon hospital in Dawlish, but I live in Exmouth and my role is to motivate and inspire people suffering with severe mental health to get them active. Once this challenge is over I shall have something else to talk about!”
If you are out and about in Exmouth this Saturday and see a chap out pounding the streets of Exmouth, or coming out of the sea after a lengthy swim, then it may well be Paul Wakely – we wish him well!
