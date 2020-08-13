Advanced search

Exmouth man set to take on an Iron Man Triathlon this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 10:22 13 August 2020

Paul Wakely on his bike during a triahtlon. This Saturday (August 15) Paul is taking on an Iron Man Marathon that involves a swim in the sea off Exmouth, a cycle ride to Barnstaple and back and then a marathon around the streets of Exmouth. Picture; PAUL WAKELY

Paul Wakely on his bike during a triahtlon. This Saturday (August 15) Paul is taking on an Iron Man Marathon that involves a swim in the sea off Exmouth, a cycle ride to Barnstaple and back and then a marathon around the streets of Exmouth. Picture; PAUL WAKELY

An Exmouth man is set to tackle a solo Iron Man Triathlon this Saturday (August 15).

Paul Wakely, a 38-year-old, is no stranger to challenging sporting tasks!

He has competed in events across both the UK and Europe, taking on mountain ultra-marathons, marathon swims and triathlons.

Like all sporting folk, the year of 2020 with the Coronavirus pandemic has meant a much changed sporting schedule for him.

Paul says: “With this year the way it has been I’ve tried to keep myself active, but not having the usual races planned has meant it’s required a different strategy.

“How I have got through it is by doing my own plotting and adventures, this has been ranging from running ultra-distances on the coast path and riding from Exmouth to the Portland Bill light house and back in a day – that was a 150-mile cycle ride – just to name a couple of the challenges I have undertaken.”

He continued: “I’d been thinking of taking on my own solo Iron Man Triathlon for a few months and the timing is right now to have a crack at it.

“I don’t know anyone personally that’s done this solely on their own so thought it would be a good tick in the box and would certainly be ‘kudos worthy’.”

Paul’s self-designed Ultra will involve a swim along Exmouth sea front of 2.4 miles followed by a 112-mile cycle from Exmouth sea front to Barnstaple and back (112 miles) and rounded off with a run around Exmouth on a loop that will enable him to refuel at his Dandy Terrace home.

As for the drive that’s taking him into this latest challenge, he says: “I work for the NHS as a physical therapist at Langdon hospital in Dawlish, but I live in Exmouth and my role is to motivate and inspire people suffering with severe mental health to get them active. Once this challenge is over I shall have something else to talk about!”

If you are out and about in Exmouth this Saturday and see a chap out pounding the streets of Exmouth, or coming out of the sea after a lengthy swim, then it may well be Paul Wakely – we wish him well!

New camera installed on trial basis in town council's bid to improve CCTV network

Councillor Fred Caygill and Ross Johnstone standing in front of trial camera installation on Exmouth Seafront. Picture: Lisa Bowman

Mid Devon joins EDDC committee in recommending pulling out of GESP development plan

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under 'magical' full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

