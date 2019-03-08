Exmouth kite boarding star Guy Bridge wins the 2019 Edge Cup

The Edege Cup Race podium for the Gold Fleet with Exmouth's Guy Bridge in the gold medal berth. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY © Baxter Bradford

Guy Bridge came top in the 'Gold Fleet' at the 2019 Edge Cup raced off Exmouth seafront over the weekend.

Action from the 2019 Edge Cup Race held off Exmouth. BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY Action from the 2019 Edge Cup Race held off Exmouth. BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

The 10th Edge Cup drew a racing field of 30 riders with one travelling from the USA to join the weekend of action.

The striking fact is that the standard of riding on their hydrofoils has risen appreciably across the board in both fleets, both in terms of speeds achieved and success rate of tacks and gybes, notoriously hard manoeuvres to master.

This year in the 'Gold Fleet' there were five women 'Kite for Gold' riders, who hadn't foiled at all last September and the top riders in that fleet weren't lapping the slower ones as had been the case last year.

Saturday saw champagne sailing conditions, sunny waters and winds of 8-12 knots, perfect for the hydrofoilers with five races for each fleet being successfully completed.

Action from the 2019 Edge Cup Race held off Exmouth. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY Action from the 2019 Edge Cup Race held off Exmouth. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

The race team did well to set a course and worked hard to get the racing completed. Initially due to a drop in wind causing an abandoned start, the decision was made to initially race only with Gold Fleet because their 'foil' kites require less wind to be effective than the inflatable 'tube' kites being used by those in Silver Fleet. This is the only distinction between the two fleets, although since the faster riders generally were in the Gold Fleet, they sailed an extra lap per race compared to their counterparts in Silver.

After two Gold Fleet Races, the Silver Fleet joined them to complete three races. With the wind finally stable and strong, the grins of racers were biggest when they returned from the final race.

Racing was tight in Gold fleet with Connor Bainbridge pushing Bridge all the way, but the Exmouth speedster prevailed to take first place. Bainbridge finished second and third was Ellie Aldridge.

Chunk of Devon provided racers on both days with a choice of their delicious steak and vegetarian pasties between races.

Action from the 2019 Edge Cup Race held off Exmouth. BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY Action from the 2019 Edge Cup Race held off Exmouth. BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Following the racing on Saturday, racers were able to enjoy free beer at the Exmouth Festival generously donated by Crossed Anchors Brewing and discounted food from The Little Tavern, whilst taking in the live music on stage.

Edge Water Sports would like to thank all their sponsors, who contributed to this year's Edge Race Cup: Grenadier Estates, Chunk of Devon, Crossed Anchors Brewing, Salcombe Gin, F-One kiteboarding UK, Olly bars British kitesports, Duotone kiteboarding UK, FATFACE, The Beach House, Flysurfer Ozone kites, Mystic Red Bull, ION, Da Kine and Levitaz

Final Results

Gold Fleet: 1, Guy Bridge; 2, Connor Bainbridge; 3, Ellie Aldridge

Silver Fleet: 1, Lee 'Pasty' Harvey; 2, Angus Fellows; 3, Mattia Maini

Women: 1, Ellie Aldridge; 2, Maddy Anderson; 3, Jemima Crathorne

Masters: 1, Lee 'Pasty' Harvey; 2, Ian Savage; 3, Nick Ajderian

Youth (U19): 1, Angus Fellows; 2, Mattia Maini; 3, Francesca Maini

Junior (U17): 1, Angus Fellows; 2, Mattia Maini; 3, Sandy Bailey

Find out more about all things Edge Watersports at www.edgewatersports.com