Exmouth kite boarder Guy Bridge nets medal win at inaugural World Beach Games in Qatar

Guy Bridge (right) with the other medalists in the men's kite foil competition on the final day of competition at the Inaugural World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar. Picture: TEAM GB Archant

Exmouth's Guy Bridge won Team GB's first medal of the World Beach Games, bagging the bronze medal in the men's kite foil competition.

Bridge's success was one of two medal wins for Team GB on the final day of competition at the Inaugural World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

The other medal win was a silver for the women's beach soccer team won silver.

Bridge, who narrowly missed out on a direct route to the final from the qualifying series by just two points, had to come through a tough semi-final line-up that included the most recent Kitefoil World Cup Series winner, France's Theo de Ramecourt, for his medal shot.

Bridge took the challenge in his stride and topped his semi-final heat to secure his place in the final

With just four athletes in the final, racing was extremely tight and in the end Florian Gruber from Germany proved too strong for the field and won the gold medal in just two races, with Nicolas Parlier of France taking silver and Bridge bronze.

Speaking after the race Bridge said: "I always knew today would be quite difficult because I had Theo in my semi-final and I knew it would be tough to beat him to get into the final.

"I didn't realise I had won the first medal for Team GB at the World Beach Games, so that is great! It has been a hard couple of days, but it is great to come away with a bronze medal.

With kite foiling set to be part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Bridge said; "Paris is still a long way off, but it would be pretty cool to go. Kite foiling is a great sport for spectators, especially when the racing is all really close like it was today. The foils, the speed, it is just a great sport to watch."