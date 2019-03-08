Exmouth kite board ace Olly Bridge races to silver medal at 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships

Olly Bridge in action at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships. Picture CONTRIBUTED Archant

Exmouth kite boarding ace Olly Bridge raced to a silver medal at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships held on the waters of northern Italy's stunning Lake Garda.

Olly Bridge in second place on the podium at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships. Picture CONTRIBUTED Olly Bridge in second place on the podium at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships. Picture CONTRIBUTED

The only kite boarder to finish above Bridge was France's Nico Parlier, who successfully defended the title he had won in each of the previous two years!

Bridge, returning to the action after a break during which time he has clearly 'recharged' his batteries, said after the championships: "I'm pretty happy to be honest; it's a good result. I wasn't expecting too much. I was riding well and making good moves in the races, so I was pretty relaxed. I felt good and I think that helped."

Bridge just edged out fellow countryman Connor Bainbridge who finished level on points with Bridge, but lost out on count backs and took the third podium spot with what was still stellar racing in the ultra-competitive fleet.

"I'm super-happy with the result," said Bainbridge. "I definitely wanted to be on the podium, and it's nice to be there with Olly Bridge and Nico Parlier—two others at the top of their game. But the next stop I want is top of the podium."

Also appearing at the World Championships was Olly's mother Steph who took first place in the women's Masters event finishing ahead of Australian Natalie Flintrop-Clarke, who took second place and France's Claire Durand, who was third.