Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth kite board ace Olly Bridge races to silver medal at 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships

PUBLISHED: 14:03 13 May 2019

Olly Bridge in action at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Olly Bridge in action at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Exmouth kite boarding ace Olly Bridge raced to a silver medal at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships held on the waters of northern Italy's stunning Lake Garda.

Olly Bridge in second place on the podium at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships. Picture CONTRIBUTEDOlly Bridge in second place on the podium at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships. Picture CONTRIBUTED

The only kite boarder to finish above Bridge was France's Nico Parlier, who successfully defended the title he had won in each of the previous two years!

12 months before.

Bridge, returning to the action after a break during which time he has clearly 'recharged' his batteries, said after the championships: "I'm pretty happy to be honest; it's a good result. I wasn't expecting too much. I was riding well and making good moves in the races, so I was pretty relaxed. I felt good and I think that helped."

Bridge just edged out fellow countryman Connor Bainbridge who finished level on points with Bridge, but lost out on count backs and took the third podium spot with what was still stellar racing in the ultra-competitive fleet.

"I'm super-happy with the result," said Bainbridge. "I definitely wanted to be on the podium, and it's nice to be there with Olly Bridge and Nico Parlier—two others at the top of their game. But the next stop I want is top of the podium."

Also appearing at the World Championships was Olly's mother Steph who took first place in the women's Masters event finishing ahead of Australian Natalie Flintrop-Clarke, who took second place and France's Claire Durand, who was third.

Action from the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships held on Lake Garda, Italy. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAction from the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships held on Lake Garda, Italy. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Liberal Democrats say no to district council coalition

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sam’s getting her head shaved for charity - but only if she hits fundraising target

Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams

Vital funds raised for armed forces charity

Jeff Trail (right) presenting a cheque to Brigadier Andy Pillar. Picture: Andy Pillar

‘You need to be Bear Grylls to find us’ says Exmouth seafront business owner

The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Liberal Democrats say no to district council coalition

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sam’s getting her head shaved for charity - but only if she hits fundraising target

Sam Abrahams, who is having her head shaved for charity. Picture: Sam Abrahams

Vital funds raised for armed forces charity

Jeff Trail (right) presenting a cheque to Brigadier Andy Pillar. Picture: Andy Pillar

‘You need to be Bear Grylls to find us’ says Exmouth seafront business owner

The view of Exmouth Leisure Amusements during work in Queen's Drive. Picture: Harry Parkin

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth kite board ace Olly Bridge races to silver medal at 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships

Olly Bridge in action at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Lympstone crowned Macron League Division Three champions

Division 3 champions

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

District council coalition talks ‘ongoing’ says East Devon Alliance leader

Paul Arnott, leader of the Independent East Devon Alliance, has says negotiations over the formation of East Devon District Council are ongoing. Picture: Callum Lawton/Paul Arnott

Liberal Democrats say no to district council coalition

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists