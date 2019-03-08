Exmouth Karate Academy host Exmouth Cup in aid of local charity Dream-A-Way

Exmouth and Lympstone students present a cheque for funds raised through the 2019 Exmouth Cup to to local charity Dream-A-Way. Picture: Exmouth Karate Academy

The Exmouth Cup, held for the first time in 2018, was contested again recently and this time round raised funds for local charity Dream-A-Way.

Organised by Exmouth Karate Academy, the event drew support from clubs from across Devon, Somerset, Wales and Portsmouth attended the event, which was organised by Exmouth Karate Academy chief instructor Kevin Berry and Lympstone Dojo chief instructor Marianne Fox.

The Exmouth Cup is aimed at introducing karate students to competition, providing a warm friendly atmosphere where they can experience and learn.

The event was generously supported by sponsors; Kitsons Solicitors, MK Plumbing & Heating and Lympstone Dojo, who collectively provided sponsorship towards the costs of the medals.

In addition, Jean from Top to Toe massage, Colin at Dymani strength, Bill Roper from Ashcombe Cider and Lympstone Dojo, provided raffle prizes.

Entry fees, together with money raised from the raffle that was held during the competition raised in addition to a number of generous donations as well as an auction that was held for private lessons with 6th Dan Sensei Trevor Jarrett of Cullompton and Exeter University clubs and 5th Dan Sensei John Penman of Exeter and Clyst Hydon clubs, raised a combined total of £1,350.69 for Dream-A-Way.

A few days after the Exmouth Cup was held, Jeff Merrett MBE, chairman of Dream-A-Way along with vice chairman Gill Freeman and committee member and ambassador Martin visited Exmouth Karate Academy at the Cranford Sports Centre to meet the clubs members and receive a cheque of the amount raised.

Jeff Merrick said: "Dream-A-Way were very proud when chosen by the clubs as their charity and absolutely amazed by the massive amount raised.

"Marianne, Kevin and all the team worked extremely hard to organise their event.

"Huge thanks to the organisers, sponsors and club members for supporting this event.

"The money raised will be used to benefit local people with disabilities and help us to make the impossible possible and we thank them all."

There are numerous karate clubs in the area if you wanted to get involved in our wide family. From Exmouth, Lympstone, Budleigh, Clyst St Mary, Exeter, Cullompton, Tiverton, Barnstaple, Wellington, Dartmouth, Milverton, Taunton, Ivybridge and further afield.

Exmouth Karate Academy run lessons on a Wednesday night from 6.30pm and also a Friday from 7pm. Contact Kevin on 07894 069573, email exmouthkarate.com or see the Facebook page ExmouthKarateAcademy for more details.