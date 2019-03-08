Advanced search

Exmouth juniors impress at Falmouth ABC show

PUBLISHED: 10:07 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 04 November 2019

(Left to right) Exmouth ABCs Adam Stock (coach), Brendan Lee (secretary and tutor), Callum Dibley, Thomas Craig, Reuben Walkey and Dan Walkey (coach). Picture EXMOUTH ABC

(Left to right) Exmouth ABCs Adam Stock (coach), Brendan Lee (secretary and tutor), Callum Dibley, Thomas Craig, Reuben Walkey and Dan Walkey (coach). Picture EXMOUTH ABC

Exmouth ABC sent a trio of junior boxers down to Cornwall to appear on the bill of a show organised by Falmouth ABC.

It proved to be a good night for the three.

First up was Reuben Walkey, who had a three round skills bout and did himself and the club proud with a demonstration of good footwork and fast hands.

Next up was Sidmouth-based Thomas Craig, who won a unanimous decision following a classy display of quality boxing.

The third of the trio was Callum Dibley and he boxed his way to a unanimous decision based on his excellent movement around the ring and accurate punching. Everyone at the club congratulated the three juniors on their return to the gym on thr Monday following their efforts in Cornwall.

Exmouth ABC is now gearing for its own show which takes place at Exmouth's Ocean Suite on Saturday, November 16.

The show gets underway at 7.30pm and is a 'table only' event and early booking is strongly advised.

The person to contact is Exmouth ABC chair, Neil Ferreday who can be reached on

07977 384082.

