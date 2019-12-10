Advanced search

Exmouth judo students receive honours at John Goldman's Exmouth Judo Centre annual awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 09:20 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 10 December 2019

Students from John Goldman’s Judo Centre with Exmouth mayor councillor Steve Gazzard who presented the prizes at the annual awards. Picture: JOHN GOLDMAN.

Students from John Goldman's Judo Centre with Exmouth mayor councillor Steve Gazzard who presented the prizes at the annual awards. Picture: JOHN GOLDMAN.

Archant

Students from John Goldman's Exmouth Judo Centre gathered together at Exmouth Sports Centre for the annual awards evening.

On hand to award the prizes was Exmouth mayor, councillor Steve Gazzard, who congratulated all the students praising them for their efforts and enthusiasm.

The award winners were: In terms of the awards that were handed out; Ewan Wilcox received the Presidents Achievement award while Finlay Wilcox was presented with the Effort award.

The Perseverance award went to Thomas Humphreys and Florence Snook received the Etiquette award.

The Spirit of Judo award went to Ezra Ewins and Aleksy Lagoda won the Competitor award.

The Most Improved award went to Oskabah Lesson-Kings and the Pupil of the Year award went to Daniel Coe. Devon judo ace John, a Black Belt 7th Dan and his daughter Ruth, 5th Dan, have been running the club since 1978.

Anyone would-be judo buffs, wanting to have a free go, should call Ruth on 07891 794507.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh net eighth win in ten Macron League outings with derby win

East Budleigh 1st team at home to Honiton 2nds. Ref exsp 50 19TI 5989. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth judo students receive honours at John Goldman’s Exmouth Judo Centre annual awards ceremony

Students from John Goldman’s Judo Centre with Exmouth mayor councillor Steve Gazzard who presented the prizes at the annual awards. Picture: JOHN GOLDMAN.

Wright and Findel Hawkins net gold at Torbay

Jonty Wright and Josh Findel Hawkins with the gold medal they won at the Devon open Bronze U17 doubles competition in Torbay. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police SC A top Exmouth Snooker League at halfway stage of the season

Deaf Academy lifts lid on transition to new Exmouth home

Kate Whitney-Morris, of the Deaf Academy. Picture: Sue McQueenie
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists