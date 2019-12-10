Exmouth judo students receive honours at John Goldman's Exmouth Judo Centre annual awards ceremony

Students from John Goldman's Judo Centre with Exmouth mayor councillor Steve Gazzard who presented the prizes at the annual awards. Picture: JOHN GOLDMAN. Archant

Students from John Goldman's Exmouth Judo Centre gathered together at Exmouth Sports Centre for the annual awards evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On hand to award the prizes was Exmouth mayor, councillor Steve Gazzard, who congratulated all the students praising them for their efforts and enthusiasm.

The award winners were: In terms of the awards that were handed out; Ewan Wilcox received the Presidents Achievement award while Finlay Wilcox was presented with the Effort award.

The Perseverance award went to Thomas Humphreys and Florence Snook received the Etiquette award.

The Spirit of Judo award went to Ezra Ewins and Aleksy Lagoda won the Competitor award.

The Most Improved award went to Oskabah Lesson-Kings and the Pupil of the Year award went to Daniel Coe. Devon judo ace John, a Black Belt 7th Dan and his daughter Ruth, 5th Dan, have been running the club since 1978.

Anyone would-be judo buffs, wanting to have a free go, should call Ruth on 07891 794507.