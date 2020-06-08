Exmouth judo student receives surprise award

Fifteen-year-old Ryan Williams, from John Goldman’s Exmouth Judo Centre, proudly shows off his junior black belt award. Picture; JOHN GOLDMAN Archant

Exmouth school boy Ryan Willaims, has been attending Master Goldman’s judo classes since the age of five and, having met all the requirements, was due to be presented with his junior black belt at this summer’s National Course.

Since the event has had to be cancelled John, in cahoots with the 15-year-olds family, made arrangements for a special presentation of the award.

On the pretence of being filmed as a model for an educational pamphlet for judo buffs, Ryan, dressed in his judo uniform, met at an outside venue where he received his surprise award.

Master Goldman said: “Despite these been extraordinary and difficult times, and with Ryan soon to turn 16 and enter the senior ranks, it is only right his achievements be recognised. “Exceptional times, warrant exceptional circumstances for this exceptional young man.”

John added that judo classes will resume at the Exmouth Leisure Centre as soon as the all clear is given to do so.