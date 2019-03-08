Exmouth judo ace completes challenge in the Pyrenees

Exmouth Judo ace John Goldman during his spell in the Pyrenees. Picture JOHN GOLDMAN Archant

Exmouth's judo ace, John Goldman, has just returned from completing a challenge off the judo mat; seven days trekking in the Pyrenees.

The view that Exmouth Judo ace John Goldman experienced on a trip to the Pyrenees. Picture JOHN GOLDMAN The view that Exmouth Judo ace John Goldman experienced on a trip to the Pyrenees. Picture JOHN GOLDMAN

John, aged 72, started his adventure in Perpignan, France, on the boarder with Spain where temperatures were a scorching 42 degrees.

He said: "The terrain was rugged, but it was the heat that made it uncomfortable at times. "However, all this was forgotten by the wonderful views, both within the mountains, and particularly, coming down into the foothills towards the Spanish Costa Brava coast."

John said he was pleased to take of his walking boots and return to the judo mat and his class that he runs at Exmouth Leisure Centre.

Anyone wanting to have a free go at judo should contact John on 01395 265532.