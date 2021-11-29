Exmouth humbled in the wind and rain at Millbrook

Exmouth Town equalled their worst defeat since returning to the Western League when they went down 4-0 at Millbrook last Saturday, the previous 4-0 deficit being at Shepton Mallet came in March 2020.

Defensive mistakes and missed chances contributed in equal measure to a loss that has left Town stranded in the middle of the table, having lost ground on all the leading sides.

The home side adapted far better to the conditions and were full value for their victory, yet the result could have been so different. After Aaron Denny had seen his shot saved by the ‘keeper’s legs, Millbrook took the lead with nine minutes played.

A lunge in the penalty area was deemed a foul and, whilst the resulting spot kick was scuffed, Robbie Powell had committed to diving the wrong way and Town were a goal down. From the resulting kick-off, a long through ball was headed on by Ace High for Ben Steer to see his shot tipped over.

This remained the pattern of the first half with Jordan Harris seeing shots from close range being fired at the ‘keeper and Town were punished for their failure to score when a defensive mix-up led to the second goal on 43 minutes.

The next goal was going to be crucial and Millbrook duly delivered when a shot from the edge of the penalty area was rifled into the top corner of the net.

As Town tried to rescue some pride, High had a superb header spectacularly saved but inevitably it was the home side who added a fourth with nine minutes remaining. In a game that was played with good discipline by both sides and no cards shown, Town’s misery was complete when an overzealous challenge by Karl Riddell was deemed worthy of a straight red in the final minute.

On a positive note, Town travelled to Millbrook by coach and, together with those that travelled by car, Exmouth had over 40 fans present at the game where the official attendance was 114. The Millbrook chairman “praised the unbelievable support by a great group of people”.