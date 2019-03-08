Exmouth Harriers' White trio runs well in four races over five days in Portugal

Alison, Oliver and Des White at the Algarve Running Challenge in Portugal. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

A trio of Exmouth Harrier members took part in a race in Portugal last week, writes Kate Baker.

Alison, Oliver and Des White took part in the Algarve Running Challenge last week in Portugal.

The challenge consisted of four races over five days.

Oliver was fastest overall in all four races completing the 5km cross-country in 17:08.

He then did the one-mile track time trial in 4:59, the 2.5km cross-country relay in 8:14 and, finally, the 10km multi-terrain race in 37:26.

Des finished as second man overall on age-adjusted times, while Oliver was third and Angela finished fifth woman on age-adjusted times.

The three report that it was certainly a wonderful week of superb sunshine with the running taking place in the marvellous location that is Monte Gordo.