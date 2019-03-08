Exmouth Harriers tackle tough terrain at two different events

Exmouth Harrier Lisa Hatchard at the Snowdonia Trail Marathon. Picture EH Archant

Exmouth Harriers had three of their members in action in two very different environments, but facing equally challenging terrain on Sunday, writes Kate Baker.

Exmouth Harrier Des White at the Lundy Half Marathon. Picture EH Exmouth Harrier Des White at the Lundy Half Marathon. Picture EH

Alison and Des White travelled to Lundy off the North Devon coast where they took part in the Lundy Half Marathon.

Speaking after the event Alison described the run as 'brutal but scenic!'

The run is a tough multi-terrain event over 13.5 miles.

Des finished in a time of 2.22 and Alison in 2.48. Alison was first W60, winning a very well deserved bottle of wine.

Exmouth Harrier Alison White at the Lundy Half Marathon. Picture EH Exmouth Harrier Alison White at the Lundy Half Marathon. Picture EH

Meanwhile, Lisa Hatchard was also out on challenging terrain on the same day - despite a nasty fall, she completed the Snowdonia Trail Marathon in 6:20:00 - a fantastic time for an exhausting course, ascending 1,685 metres over 26 miles of spectacular trails, eventually climbing Wales' highest peak - Snowdon.