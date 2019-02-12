Advanced search

Exmouth Harriers star Tom Merson wins the Exmouth Express

PUBLISHED: 21:06 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 13 February 2019

This year’s Exmouth Express (previously known as the Fulfords Five) took place on the first Sunday of February in what were chilly but sunny conditions, writes Kate Baker.

The route is a fast five miles around Exmouth and, as last year, entries were full before the day.

Over 300 runners took to the streets with Exmouth Harrier Tom Merson coming in first place and Serane Stone of Tiverton Harriers taking first lady.

Special mention goes to race director Sue Hill for working so hard to get the race organised and to new sponsors Climb South West for their support both in the run up to, and on the day - a fantastic effort all round.

Three Exmouth Harriers braved cold, windy conditions for the Exeter Half Marathon, which was run last Saturday.

A two-lap course around Exeter quay, this fast half is a popular choice.

Nathan Sheehy was the first Harrier home in 1:23, followed by Craig Butler in 1:38 and Kelly Thomas in 1:45.

Well done, to all.

