Cathy races to a brilliant silver medal in World Masters

Congratulations to Cathy Newman for winning her second World Masters Athletics W60 Silver Medal in the WMA 2022 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Following on from her second place in the W60 5,000m, she achieved another fine second in the W60 10km Road Race with an amazing time of 42.26.

Six Harriers raced in the fourth Run Exe 5km of the 2022 six race Summer Series at Exwick on Tuesday.

Oli White took the lead at the start of the second lap of the two-lap race and pulled away from the field to finish with a lead of eight seconds over the second finisher.

1st Oli White 16.40 1st M35; 35th Hannah Bown 20.29 2nd W40; 48th Andy Johnson 21.39 4th M55; 49th Jenny Reay 21.45 2nd W60; 64th Des White 23.05 3rd M65; 91st Alison White 27.06 1st W65.

On Saturday, Exmouth Harriers not only filled 25 of the volunteer roles but also had 15 runners take part in the popular Parkrun starting and finishing at the Ocean.

Run Director Craig Butler said: “A massive thank you to all who came out to volunteer and run at Exmouth parkrun, it was a beautiful morning and I hope everyone enjoyed the experience.”

Four Harriers raced in the popular Otter Rail and River 10km on Saturday. It was a scenic off-road 10km that started and finished on the village playing field in Tipton St John. The race took in the delights of the Otter Valley.

5th Dave Stone 43.15 (1st M50); 25th Andy Johnson 47.47 (2nd M50); 49th Kelly Thomas 51.40 (1st W45); 95th Amy Tew 59.28.

Terry McKie had waited three years to enter the iconic Ultra Lakeland Trails 100km event in Cumbria. After such a long wait, he was keen to get started so he was ready on the start line at midnight on Saturday.

Unfortunately, due to a shin injury, he picked up days before from hiking, he had to pull out at 73k at Checkpoint 6. The organisers of the event were very good to Terry and, as he had covered so much of the course, they gave him a medal from the 55km event.

Amy, Dave & Kelly - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Some of the Harriers Parkrun volunteers - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Des, Hannah, Alison, Jenny & Oli - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Terry’s Ultra Lakeland Trail Medal - Credit: Exmouth Harriers



