Exmouth Harriers run well at the Templar 10 in South Devon

Four Exmouth Harriers took on the Sibleco Templar 10, an event organised by Teignbridge Trotters, at the weekend, writes Kate Baker.

Mind you, with all the recent rain and subsequent flooding, the race was reduced in distance to become the Templer 8!

The course, a challenging multi-terrain one, starting and finishing in the grounds of Stover School, Newton Abbot, is a popular event and there was another good turnout.

Hugh Marsen finished in a time of 57:46 and that landed him first place in the MV60 category.

The second of the Harriers quartet to finish was Hannah Bown in 58:24.

Next home was Jenny Reay in a time of 1:05:57 that saw her finish as first in the FV60 category and Dawn Teed completed the run in a time of 1:15:42.

The quartet's times all represent excellent racing in difficult conditions.