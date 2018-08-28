Exmouth Harriers run well at South West Cross Country Championships

Exmouth Harriers and Exmouth Running Belles at the Blackdown Beast meeting. Picture KATE BAKER Archant

Several Exmouth Harriers were in action at the South West Vets Cross Country Championships, which were held in East Devon, writes Kate Baker.

Exmouth Harrier Ray Elston during the South West Vets Cross Country Championships. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Hannah Bown did very well as she was 17th home, the first lady and first W40, in a time of 25:48 and she also retained her title of leading SWVAC lady.

Jenny Reay was 25th overall, third lady and first vet in her W60 category in a time of 29:13, while Kelly Thomas was 30th in 29:13, which saw her as second in the W40 category.

Dawn Teed was 50th in a time of 33.22 and that saw her take third place in the W55 category.

For the men, Langdon Williams was sixth in a time of 23:48, which also left him as first M50.

Hugh Marsden was 21st and fifth M55 in a time of 26:16, while Ray Elston took first place in his M75 category. All in all, it proved to be a great day with a fantastic turnout from the Harriers.

Dave Eveleigh was 57th in 40:17, eighth M65 and Les Turner was 59th in 46.17, which saw him take second spot in the M75 plus category.

This year’s Blackdown Beast took place last Sunday in Dunkeswell.

Runners from the Exmouth Harriers and Exmouth Running Belles joined more than 200 other runners for a challenging, self-navigated run amongst the Blackdown Hills with a hot pasty and mulled cider at Smeatharpe Village Hall at the half way point.

With a 10- or 16-mile option and near perfect weather, there was a great turnout from Devon’s many running clubs.