Exmouth Harriers run well at penultimate Westward League series meeting

Exmouth Harriers at the penultimate cross-country of this years Westward League series, held at Stover School. Picture KATE BAKER Archant

The penultimate cross-country of this year’s Westward League series took place last Sunday at Stover School, writes Kate Baker.

Although very muddy underfoot there was a good turnout from Exmouth Harriers, with Jenny Reay taking first place in the women’s V60 category and Des White taking first place in the men’s V60.

The final race in the series is to be held next month (March) at Redruth in Cornwall.

In terms of the Harriers’ times for the men: Tristan Kelsall-Spur (SM) 31:19; Dave Stone (V45) 34:50; Pete Belcher (V40) 36:44; Hugh Marsden (V55) 40:14 and Des White (V60) 41:26. And for the women: Jenny Reay (V60) 28:30; Kate Baker (V35) 29:30; Susan Hill (V60) 31:01; Alison White (V60) 32:45; Dawn Teed (V55) 33:34 and Kay Douglas (V60) 35:10.