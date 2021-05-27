Exmouth Harriers road racing in the Westcountry

Published: 12:00 AM May 27, 2021

Exmouth Harriers had a very good turnout at City Runs most recent road race in Exeter, with three ladies and five men battling against storm force winds on a fast 5km route along paths around the Canal and the River Exe.

The competitors started off in waves of six runners at two-minute intervals and, despite the tricky weather conditions, Rob Ellis set a new personal best time of 15 minutes and 45 seconds, crossing the finish line in 4th place overall.

Scott Jamieson and Mike Musgrove were the next Harriers to finish in 25th and 39th places in 17.40 and 18.06.

Des White and Hannah Bown contended throughout the 5km and finished in 54th & 60th in 19.27 & 19.47 respectively.

Jenny Reay recorded the best age-graded percentage overall with a superb 90%, finishing in 73rd place in 21.57. Andrew Johnson finished strongly in 75th place in 22.32.

Alison White recently returned to racing after a lengthy layoff due to injury and set a season’s best time of 26.25, finishing in 79th place.

Harriers Results

Rob Ellis 4th 15:45 (pb)

Scott Jamieson 25th 17:40

Mike Musgrove 39th 18:06

Des White 54th 19:27

Hannah Bown 60th 19:47

Jenny Reay 73rd 21:57

Andrew Johnson 75th 22:32

Alison White 79th 26:25

Bristol Track Club Elite 5km in Bath

Finishing in 23rd place in tough weather conditions, Tom Merson set a season’s best time of 15.07 for 5km when he raced at a high-quality event at Odd Down Cycle Circuit, Bath on Saturday, May 22.

Scott Jamieson & Mike Musgrove in action - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Tom Merson battling against the wind - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Des White & Hannah Bown at the start - Credit: Exmouth Harriers



