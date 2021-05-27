Exmouth Harriers road racing in the Westcountry

News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Des White

Published: 12:00 AM May 27, 2021   
Rob Ellis setting a new pb of 15.45

Rob Ellis setting a new pb of 15.45 - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Exmouth Harriers had a very good turnout at City Runs most recent road race in Exeter, with three ladies and five men battling against storm force winds on a fast 5km route along paths around the Canal and the River Exe.  
The competitors started off in waves of six runners at two-minute intervals and, despite the tricky weather conditions, Rob Ellis set a new personal best time of 15 minutes and 45 seconds, crossing the finish line in 4th place overall. 
Scott Jamieson and Mike Musgrove were the next Harriers to finish in 25th and 39th places in 17.40 and 18.06. 
Des White and Hannah Bown contended throughout the 5km and finished in 54th & 60th in 19.27 & 19.47 respectively. 
Jenny Reay recorded the best age-graded percentage overall with a superb 90%, finishing in 73rd place in 21.57. Andrew Johnson finished strongly in 75th place in 22.32.  
Alison White recently returned to racing after a lengthy layoff due to injury and set a season’s best time of 26.25, finishing in 79th place. 
Harriers Results 
Rob Ellis                    4th  15:45 (pb) 
Scott Jamieson     25th   17:40 
Mike Musgrove      39th  18:06 
Des White               54th  19:27 
Hannah Bown        60th  19:47 
Jenny Reay            73rd   21:57 
Andrew Johnson   75th   22:32 
Alison White           79th  26:25 
Bristol Track Club Elite 5km in Bath  
Finishing in 23rd place in tough weather conditions, Tom Merson set a season’s best time of 15.07 for 5km when he raced at a high-quality event at Odd Down Cycle Circuit, Bath on Saturday, May 22. 

Scott Jamieson & Mike Musgrove in action

Scott Jamieson & Mike Musgrove in action - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Tom Merson battling against the wind

Tom Merson battling against the wind - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Des White & Hannah Bown at the start

Des White & Hannah Bown at the start - Credit: Exmouth Harriers


Running
Exmouth News

