Exmouth Harriers representing England Masters

Published: 12:00 AM September 8, 2021

Five Exmouth Harriers will be proudly wearing their England vests over the weekend of 11th / 12th September when they represent England Masters in the Kew 10km and the Richmond 1/2 Marathon.

Each of the five qualified for England at 10km and 1/2 Marathon races in 2019 & 2020 and should have raced for England in 2020 but the races were postponed due to Covid-19.

Langdon Williams and octogenarian Ray Elston and will be lining up for an early start at 8.20am on Saturday 11th for their 10km on what is described as London’s flattest course, all on roads and paths within the World Heritage Site - Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Mike Musgrove, Brian Sansom and septuagenarian Les Turner will be starting their 1/2 Marathon race on Sunday 12th at 8.55am within Kew Gardens and finishing at Old Deer Park, via a scenic tour of Richmond Riverside and Ham House.

Ray, Les, Brian and Langdon will be wearing the England vests for the first time, whereas it will be Mike’s 2nd time, as he raced for England in the Maidenhead 1/2 Marathon in 2019.

This will bring the total of Exmouth Harriers who have represented England Masters in the last few years to 10; an impressive number for a relatively small club with just over 100 members.

Four Exmouth Harriers raced in Britain’s Ocean City 1/2 Marathon in Plymouth on Sunday 5th September, along with 2,217 runners, making it one of the Westcountry’s biggest road races.

The race started on Plymouth Hoe with marvellous views across Plymouth Sound. The runners tackled a tough undulating route out to and around Saltram Park before finishing back on the Hoe.

Tom Merson repeated his 2019 performance by winning in a season’s best time of 1 hour 9 minutes 46 seconds and also took the M35 prize. Craig Butler was 76th in 1.30.16, Hannah Bown, racing on her birthday, finished close behind in 85th position in 1.31.00 and was 2nd W40. Eleanor Eastman finished in 165th in 1.38.34.

On the same day, Steve Morgan raced in the Southampton 10km finishing in 83rd out of 1,117 finishers and was 1st M60 in a super time of 48.45.

Sunday 5th September also saw Chris Murrin complete his 90th Marathon in 4 hours 20 minutes in the Andover Trail Marathon.

Earlier in the week on August Bank Holiday Monday, Alison & Des White travelled to East Sussex to race in the Kings Head Canter 5km from Chiddingly to East Hoathly. Des was 35th and was 1st M60 in 20.24, Alison finished in 93rd and was 1st W55 in 26.05.

Mike Musgrove - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Langdon Williams - Credit: Exmouth Harriers



