Advanced search

Exmouth Harriers pair in Telford 10k that sees 15 year record broken

PUBLISHED: 12:10 10 December 2019

(Left to right) Tom Merson, Amanda McCann and Ray Elston. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

(Left to right) Tom Merson, Amanda McCann and Ray Elston. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Archant

Exmouth Harriers Tom Merson and Ray Elston ran the Telford 10k this weekend, writes Kate Baker.

The Telford race is one of the flattest 10k's and known for having more runners finishing in under 30 minutes than any other race in the country.

Indeed, the course record was 28:51 and that was recorded in the 2004 race! However, that record was smashed on Sunday by Scotsman Adam Craig with a time of 28:31. As for the two Harriers that were in action, Tom Merson finished 15th overall in 29:50, a time that is testament to the strength of the field on the day. Ray Elston ran an incredible 52:35, coming in as the first V80 in a field of 1,200 runners.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Under-9s in latest action at Topsham

Exmouth U9 action and Coby Sharland takes the ball forward. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth Town thirds edged out at Witheridge thirds

Exmouth Town third team with Graham Winteridge who has, through his business, Delux Windows, provided the team with training tops. Graham is seen beside Town third team manager Shaune Cox (back row, left) at the formal presentation of the new tops. Picture ETFC

Exmouth Harriers pair in Telford 10k that sees 15 year record broken

(Left to right) Tom Merson, Amanda McCann and Ray Elston. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Madeira ladies prove too hot for Torquay United in Foxlands League encounter

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Morton storms to victory in December medal

Golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists