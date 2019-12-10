Exmouth Harriers pair in Telford 10k that sees 15 year record broken
PUBLISHED: 12:10 10 December 2019
Exmouth Harriers Tom Merson and Ray Elston ran the Telford 10k this weekend, writes Kate Baker.
The Telford race is one of the flattest 10k's and known for having more runners finishing in under 30 minutes than any other race in the country.
Indeed, the course record was 28:51 and that was recorded in the 2004 race! However, that record was smashed on Sunday by Scotsman Adam Craig with a time of 28:31. As for the two Harriers that were in action, Tom Merson finished 15th overall in 29:50, a time that is testament to the strength of the field on the day. Ray Elston ran an incredible 52:35, coming in as the first V80 in a field of 1,200 runners.