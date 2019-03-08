Exmouth Harriers pair get England call-up

Exmouth Harrier Des White in action at the Chester 10k. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

Exmouth Harriers Alison and Des White raced in the Chester 10km, writes Kate Baker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Harrier Alison White in action at the Chester 10k. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS Exmouth Harrier Alison White in action at the Chester 10k. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Des finished in 41.19 and was second in his M65 category. Alison finished in 49.59 and came in third in her W60 category.

With these results, and, as the race was one of the qualifying races for the England Masters team, both Alison and Des have been selected to race for England in the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10km on the final Sunday of May. This really does represent a fantastic and well-deserved result for these Exmouth Harriers.

● Twenty-one Harriers were involved in the 32nd Annual Grizzly race, organised by Axe Valley Runners. This legendary local race boasts more than 3,000 metres of ascent in its 20 miles and covers all terrains, from beaches to bogs, not forgetting the infamous Stairway to Heaven.

Of the 21 Harriers, Simon Minting and Rob Ellis finished seventh and eighth respectively, crossing the line seconds apart in a time of two-and-a-half hours.

Hannah Bown was sixth female home in an excellent time of 2:56 – once again a fantastic result for a brutal but ever popular race.