Exmouth Harriers out in force for the Axmouth Challenge

Running Archant

There were plenty of Exmouth Harriers out for the chilly and hilly Axmouth Challenge last week, writes Kate Baker.

A 9-mile multi terrain race put on by Axe Valley Runners, it’s a tough course, but the weather was perfect on the day - cool dry and wind-free.

Hugh Marsden completed the run in a time of 1:09:43, finishing 16th overall and was also third M55.

Des White crossed the finish line in a rime of 1:16:42, claiming 32nd place and was also first M60.

Alison White finished 59th and was second W60 in her time of 1:26:21 while Dawn Teed clocked a time of 1:32:04 which saw her home in 75th spot and she was also fifth W55.

The Axmouth Challenge is the first race in the East Devon Community Race Series.