Exmouth Harriers out in force for the 2019 Bampton to Tiverton Road race

Exmouth Harriers at the bampton to Tiverton Road Run. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

Eleven Exmouth Harriers made the trip to Tiverton on Bank Holiday Monday, to take part in the 73rd edition of one of the countries oldest road races, writes Kate Baker.

The Bampton to Tiverton road race was first held on April 22, 1946 and is unusual in as much as it involves runners being taken by bus to the start line prior to a seven mile run back!

The course takes runners along country roads with views of the Exe Valley from Bampton to Bolham, where runners climb the steepest hill of the course.

They then pass the front lodge of Knightshayes Court before taking the bridge to cross over the North Devon Link Road. The race finishes in Peoples' Park, Tiverton.

Anthony Hatchard secured third place overall in a time of 40:24. Jason Drew finished sixth having valiantly held a top three position until late in the race, completing the course in 41:04.

He was followed home by Scott Jamieson in seventh in a time of 41:09 that also saw him secure the Male V40 prize.

James Kelly was 13th in a time of 42:50, while Hugh Marsden, running his last race in the V55 category, was 34th in 47:09.

Other Harriers finishing spots and times were: Susan Hill, 81st, 54:48, securing first female Vet 60; Kelly Thomas, 83rd, 55:02, first female Vet 40; Jane McDonald, 93rd, 56:31 and Dawn Teed, 114th, 59:20.

Ray Elston was one of Exmouth two super vets representing the club with Ray completing the course in an impressive 60:38, finishing 120th and winning the Male Vet 80 title while Michael Allen, in the same category, finished 179th in a time of 76:23.

Two other Exmouth Harriers, Chris Murrin and Terry McKie, ran the Dartmoor Discovery Marathon held on the first Sunday of June.

The event was run on a very warm day which made it particularly hard for all taking part, runners and martial's alike. Mind you, the race volunteer support was fantastic! There were 212 runners on the start line and 180 finished the course. Chris Murrin came in 57th position in a time of 5:29:49 while and Terry McKie came in 111th in a time of 6:06:33 - well done to both!