Exmouth Harriers out in force at the Drogo 10
PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 November 2019
Archant
Exmouth Harriers were out in force this weekend for the Drogo 10, a spectacular cross-country race beginning and ending at Castle Drogo, Drewsteignton, writes Kate Baker.
Although wet underfoot, weather conditions on the day were ideal and the challenging 10-mile race, featuring some fairly brutal hill sections, was a great success for its organisers, the South West Road Runners.
It was a good day for the Harriers with three finishing in the top ten - Sam Kelly came in third in 1:04, followed by Simon Minting in 1:06 and Anthony Hatchard in 1:07. Hugh Marsden was also the first V50 in 1:21.
Full results with regard to Harriers runners at the Castle Drogo 10: Sam Kelly, 1:04; Simon Minting, 1:06; Hatchard, 1:07; Tristan Kelsall-Spurr, 1:08; James Kelly, 1:11; Hugh Marsden, 1:21; Des White, 1:29; Jenny Reay, 1:31; Becky Matthews, 1:31; Paula Hawkins, 1:35; Mike Musgrove, 1:35; Ben White, 1:36; Louise Hempstead, 1:41; Kate Baker, 1:42; Emma White, 1:42; Nicola Kelly, 1:43; Hayley Johns, 1:48; Alison White, 1:49.