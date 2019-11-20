Advanced search

Exmouth Harriers out in force at the Drogo 10

PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 November 2019

Exmouth Harriers at the 2019 Castle Drogo 10 meeting. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harriers at the 2019 Castle Drogo 10 meeting. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harriers were out in force this weekend for the Drogo 10, a spectacular cross-country race beginning and ending at Castle Drogo, Drewsteignton, writes Kate Baker.

Exmouth Harriers Hugh Marsden (left) and Sam Kelly after their excllent runs at the Castle Drogo 10 meeting, Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERSExmouth Harriers Hugh Marsden (left) and Sam Kelly after their excllent runs at the Castle Drogo 10 meeting, Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Although wet underfoot, weather conditions on the day were ideal and the challenging 10-mile race, featuring some fairly brutal hill sections, was a great success for its organisers, the South West Road Runners.

It was a good day for the Harriers with three finishing in the top ten - Sam Kelly came in third in 1:04, followed by Simon Minting in 1:06 and Anthony Hatchard in 1:07. Hugh Marsden was also the first V50 in 1:21.

Full results with regard to Harriers runners at the Castle Drogo 10: Sam Kelly, 1:04; Simon Minting, 1:06; Hatchard, 1:07; Tristan Kelsall-Spurr, 1:08; James Kelly, 1:11; Hugh Marsden, 1:21; Des White, 1:29; Jenny Reay, 1:31; Becky Matthews, 1:31; Paula Hawkins, 1:35; Mike Musgrove, 1:35; Ben White, 1:36; Louise Hempstead, 1:41; Kate Baker, 1:42; Emma White, 1:42; Nicola Kelly, 1:43; Hayley Johns, 1:48; Alison White, 1:49.

