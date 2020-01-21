Exmouth Harriers land lots of PBs at the First Chance 10k

Exmouth Harriers at the First Chance 10k in Exeter. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

There were plenty of Exmouth Harriers involved at the recent First Chance 10k meeting, writes Kate Baker.

The meeting was the second Instep race of 2020 and took place in Exeter on a very chilly - and in places, icy, Sunday morning.

Given the conditions, ideal for running, and the fast and flat course, there was no doubt that there might be plenty of new PBs and so it proved with lots of the Harriers bagging new PBs.

What's more, in terms of the team races, the Harriers men took first place while the Harriers ladies were fourth.

Rob Ellis ran well in the main race, claiming third place in a time of 33:08 while Mike Musgrove was first in his M50 category, Hannah Bown was third in the FV40 and Des White came third in the M65 category. Well done, to all who ran.

In terms of the finishing positions and times for the Harries they were…

Rob Ellis, third, 33:08; Berihu Hadera, seventh, 34:92; Mike Musgrove, 19th, 33:53 (1st M50); Adam Miller, 29th, 36:56; Grant Lee, 55th, 39:07 (PB); Hannah Bown, 75th, 40:40 (3rd W40); Paula Hawkins, 126th, 43:22 (PB); Scott Jamieson, 146th, 44:46; Kelly Thomas, 158th, 45:12 (PN); Charlotte Briggs, 159th, 45:18 (PB); Des White, 186th, 46:55 (3rd M65); Liz Michaelson, 280th, 52:02; Ray Lewis, 456th, 63:19.