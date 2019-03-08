Advanced search

Exmouth Harriers impress at various races around the country

PUBLISHED: 11:34 23 October 2019

Exmouth Harrier Paula Hawkins at the Bournemouth Marathon Festival meeting. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Three Exmouth Harriers travelled across to Hampshire to take part in the Bournemouth Marathon festival, writes Kate Baker.

Paula Hawkins was involved in the 10k event and she enjoyed what were ideal running conditions to smash her lifetime personal best (PB), finishing in a time of 44:31 which left her as ninth lady overall and first FV40, 142nd overall in a field of 2,150.

Day two of the festival saw Mike Musgrove and Brian Samson take on the half marathon, a particularly tough race as it was also an England Masters qualifying race, with competitors vying for a top four place on their age category.

In difficult conditions, with a strong wind and a few hills, Mike Musgrove ran 1:20:11 placing 30th and first MV50, which meant he bagged an England vest while Brian ran 1:28:22, placing 104th, fifth MV55 with a new PB. Well done to all!

● In other Harriers news, Hannah Bown was in action at the Chester Marathon which took place in theb face of some brutal winds.

However, Hannah still managed an impressive time of 3:17 which saw her into a 22nd female finish and seventh V40, which means she may well yet receive a coveted England vest!

Tom Merson was in action in Wales where he took on the Cardiff Half Marathon in which he battled strong winds, but still clocked a time of 66:25 which left him finishing 15th overall.

