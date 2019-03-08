Exmouth Harriers impress at the Erme Valley Relays
PUBLISHED: 12:20 11 July 2019
Archant
Exmouth Harriers did well in the Erme Valley Relays that were held on Friday evening, writes Kate Baker.
There were a record number of 155 teams that took part in the annual event.
There was success for the Male Vet 40 and Women's Vet 55 teams while the senior
men's team finished second in their category.
The four times 2.5 mile relay takes place on an undulating loop along country lanes,
returning to the starting point of Ivybridge Rugby Club.
Well done, to everyone involved.