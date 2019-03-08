Exmouth Harriers impress at first of the 2019 Run Exe 5k

Thirteen Exmouth Harriers braved the chilly weather conditions in Exeter during the evening of the first Tuesday in April, taking part in the first Run Exe 5k race of 2019, writes Kate Baker.

There are six races in the completed series, one a month from April through until September.

With the results from the race on Tuesday verified by UK Athletics, three Exmouth Harriers are amongst the leading ranked UK Veteran Athletes over 5km for 2019. Jenny Reay is currently ranked first W60, Des White, third M65 and Mike Musgrove, fourth M50.

The complete Harriers results at the April 2, 5k: Tony Hatchard, 14th, 17:25, 1st M40; Mike Musgrove, 21st, 17:44, 1st M50; Langdon Williams, 25th, 18:09, 2nd M50; Jon Garity, 45th, 19:07, 3rd M45; Craig Butler, 48th, 19:28, 4th M45; Des White, 64th, 20:26, 2nd M65; Hannah Bown, 68th, 20:33, 3rd W40; Hugh Marsden, 69th, 20:35, 3rd W40; Andrew Johnson, 83rd, 21:18, 4th M55; Jenny Reay, 88th, 21:29, 1st W60; Paula Hawkins, 112th, 22:09, 5th W40; Dawn Teed, 134th, 24:41, 3rd W55 and Alison White, 136th, 24:56, 3rd W60.

Great running by everyone and the second race in the series is being run on Tuesday, May 7, at 7.30pm.