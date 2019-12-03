Exmouth Harriers impress at Devon Crosscountry Championships

Tom Merson on his way to victory during the crosscountry championships. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

Exmouth Harriers have been busy of late, and racking up the successes too.

Oliver White after his win at the Putney 10k. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS Oliver White after his win at the Putney 10k. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Oliver White travelled up to South West London where he ran in Sunday's Putney 10k and he ran well in a race that is a popular one contested over a fast course and in conditions which this year were dry, if rather chilly!

Oliver stormed to victory in the race, crossing the finish line in a time of 35:23. Meanwhile, a number of Harriers were in action at the Devon Crosscountry Championships.

They were also held on Sunday when conditions were also very cold and the course at Exeter was muddy after all the recent rain.

Tom Merson continued his superb form by coming first overall in the men's race and there were also a number of medals won by the Harriers.

In the men's race, as well as the overall win by Tom Merson, Anthony Hatchard was second M40; Hugh Marsden was third M60 and Des White was third M65.

The Harriers men's team (with six runners to count) that comprised of Tom Merson, Berihu Hadera, Anthony Hatchard, Scott Jamieson, Adam Miller and Brian Sansom, came second while the men's vets team (three to count) of Anthony Hatchard, Scott Jamieson and Adam Miller, were second.

Nicola Kelly claimed first place in the W55 category in the ladies' race and the women's team of Catarina Goncalves, Hannah Bown and Paula Hawkins were second while, the women's vets team (three to count) of Hannah Bown, Paula Hawkins and Lisa Hatchard, came third.