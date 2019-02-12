Advanced search

Exmouth Harriers impress at Bideford Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:19 06 March 2019

Des White receives his first overall in the M60 category after the final leg of the Westward League Cross Country Series in Redruth. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Des White receives his first overall in the M60 category after the final leg of the Westward League Cross Country Series in Redruth. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harriers were in action over the weekend at various meetings, writes Kate Baker.

Exmouth Harriers at the Bideford Half Marathon. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERSExmouth Harriers at the Bideford Half Marathon. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

There was a good turnout of Harriers at the Bideford Half meeting on what was a wet and windy Sunday in North Devon.

Over 1,000 runners lined up in the rain for the 25th year of Bideford AAC’s Half Marathon.

It was a good day out for all with some new PBs, a team prize for the women and a first place in her V60 category for Susan Hill.

The full results for the Harriers at Bideford were: Tristan Kelsall-Spurr - PB 1:19:08; Scott Jamiesion - PB 1:19:16; Hannah Bown – 4th F40, 11th female. 1:29:24; Craig Butler - 1:29:50; Louise Hempstead - PB 1:36:18; Susan Hill 1st F60 - 1:41:19; Kate Baker - PB 1:42:51; Roger Riggs - 2:00:00.

Alison White receives her second overall in the W60 category after the final leg of the Westward League Cross Country Series in Redruth. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERSAlison White receives her second overall in the W60 category after the final leg of the Westward League Cross Country Series in Redruth. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Meanwhile, Hugh Marsden, Dawn Teed and Des and Alison White ran in the final leg of the Westward League Cross Country Series in Redruth with Des finishing first overall in his M60 category and Alison finishing in second place overall in her W60 category.

A great win for the series in difficult conditions over a very tough course.

Last, but not least, Kelly Thomas flew the Harriers flag all the way over in Tokyo when she took on Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon, achieving a time of 4:01 before getting back to training for the London Marathon in just a few weeks’ time.

This was Kelly’s fifth Marathon Major in the Abbots series.

