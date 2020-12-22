Fast Friday for Exmouth Harriers

Published: 6:55 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 7:19 PM December 22, 2020

The twice-cancelled Fast Friday 10km was a fabulous Road Race held at Exeter Racecourse.

First home for the Harriers was Rob Ellis, who finished 3rd overall in a superb new personal best time of 32.23 and he was also 2nd in the M35 age category.

Oli White was next in 13th place overall and a new personal best time of 34.45. Not far behind was Scott Jamieson; Harrier’s 3rd finisher in 18th place overall in a new personal best time of 35.32. Scott was 3rd in the M40 age category.

Hannah Bown was next finisher for the Harriers finishing in 54th place overall in a marvellous time of 40.20 that placed her 10th Woman and 2nd in the W40 age category.

Des White was the next Harrier to finish in 65th place overall in 42.45 and was 1st in the M65 age category. Chris Sharp was 82nd in 45.40, followed closely by Jenny Reay in 90th in 46.40, which secured Jenny the 2nd place in the W60 age category. Andrew Johnson wasn’t far behind in 109th place in 48.50.