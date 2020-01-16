Advanced search

Exmouth Harriers bag podium finishes at the City Runs NY5 meeting in Exeter

PUBLISHED: 12:06 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 16 January 2020

Exmouth Harrier Tom Merson on the podium after his win at the 2020 City Runs NY5 meeting. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harriers were out in force at the City Runs NY5, writes Kate Baker.

Exmouth Harrier Hannah Bown on the podium after her third place finish at the 2020 City Runs NY5 meeting. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERSExmouth Harrier Hannah Bown on the podium after her third place finish at the 2020 City Runs NY5 meeting. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

This is a five-mile road race held and it was held in Exeter last Sunday and, in what were excellent conditions for running, there were some speedy results and more than one podium place taken by Harriers'!

Tom Merson was first overall in 24:22, while Hannah Bown was third female and second FV40 in 32:40.

Andrew Johnson was fourth in the M55 category in 35:39 and he was followed home by Des White, who was second in the M65 cat in 36:38.

Steve Morgan finished second in his M60 category and Ray Lewis was first home in the M70 category - well done, to all who ran!

