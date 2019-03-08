The JP's Exe to Axe race, in early April, had no fewer than 10 Harriers taking part, writes Kate Baker.

Exmouth Harriers Simon Minting and Rob Ellis, who shared first place in the 2019 JP's Exe to Axe race.

Exmouth Harriers Kate Baker, Louise Hempstead and Susan Hill, at the Manchester Marathon.

This run covers a brutal 20 miles from Exmouth to Seaton following the coastline.

It's a popular race organised by Sidmouth Running Club, but is certainly not one for the faint-hearted.

This year's race had joint winners, with Exmouth Harriers' Rob Ellis and Simon Minting crossing the finishing line together in a time of 2:52:52.

Exmouth Harriers at the 2019 JP's Exe to Axe race.

A huge well done, to the organisers and runners.

As for the times of all the Exmouth Harriers at JP's Exe to Axe race: Rob Ellis, 2:52:52; Simon Minting, 2:52:52; Dave Stone, 3:01:35; Anthony Hatchard, 3:18:02; Adam Miller, 3:29:31; Alice Kelly, 3:42:04; Lisa Hatchard, 4:46:27; Julie Payne, 4:47:13; Alison Milborrow, 4:57:26 and Lorraine Croome, 4:59:09.

Further up country, three Exmouth Harriers travelled north to take part in the Greater Manchester Marathon which was also run in early April.

Louise Hempstead smashed her personal best (PB), clocking a time of 3:25:30, while Susan Hill not only achieved a new PB with a time of 3:29:15, but she was also first in her F60 category and that meant she qualified for an England vest as well!

Kate Baker came in at 3:54:19, also a PB.

With near perfect conditions and a fantastic course, it was a great day all round.

On the same day, Harriers Terry McKie and Chris Murrin ran the Taunton Marathon, while Craig Butler ran the half, resulting in fantastic times for all on a fast, flat course. Results: Terry McKie, 3:38.26; Chris Murrin, 3:43:45; Craig Butler, 1:28:01.