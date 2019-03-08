Advanced search

Exmouth Harrier Tom Merson in sensational Plymouth Half Marathon run

PUBLISHED: 21:35 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:35 22 May 2019

The Exmouth Harriers team, Tom Merson, Rob Ellis, Berihu Hadera and Jason Drew, that won the 2019 Run Exe Relay series. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

The Exmouth Harriers team, Tom Merson, Rob Ellis, Berihu Hadera and Jason Drew, that won the 2019 Run Exe Relay series. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exmouth Harrier Tom Merson took an extraordinary six minutes off his previous best for the event when he won the Plymouth Half Marathon, writes Kate Baker.

Tom Merson receives the trophy for winning the Exmouth Land and Sand 5k race. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERSTom Merson receives the trophy for winning the Exmouth Land and Sand 5k race. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Merson, one of 14 Exmouth Harriers on the start line, raced home in a time of 1:06:03.

Indeed, so quick was he that he crossed the line a full seven minutes ahead of the second runner home and 12 minutes before the next Exmouth Harrier over the line, Berihu Hadera (1:18:04).

The other times for the Harriers involved were: Michael Musgrove (1:20:33); Craig Butler (1:31:00); Hannah Bown (1:32:37); Des White (1:35:44); Susan Hill (1:44:43); Louise Hempstead (1:44:43); Alison White (1:55:29); Jayne Macdonald (1:56:44); Hayley Johns (2:01:23); April Snow (2:01:23); Michael Keep (2:32:54) and Leslie Turner (2:41:07).

Sunday's Plymouth success for Merson capped an impressive few days for the mercurial runner as he was one of the Harriers team crowned 2019 Run Exe Relay champions. The team, which also included Rob Ellis, Berihu Hadera and Jason Drew, sealed their success on Friday. Tom also picked up the winning silverware in Sunday's Exmouth Land and Sand 5k race, finishing it in a time of 19:48:08.

Tom Merson with the trophy for being first home at the 2019 Plymouth Half Marathon, a run in which he smashed his previous best for the distance by a stunning seven minutes. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERSTom Merson with the trophy for being first home at the 2019 Plymouth Half Marathon, a run in which he smashed his previous best for the distance by a stunning seven minutes. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

