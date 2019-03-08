Advanced search

Exmouth Harrier Tom Merson completes Torquay Half Marathon hat-trick

PUBLISHED: 15:55 26 June 2019

Tom Merson out in front during the Exmouth 10k. Picture EXRC

Tom Merson out in front during the Exmouth 10k. Picture EXRC

Archant

Tom Merson was one of seven Exmouth Harriers who travelled to South Devon t9o take part in the Torbay Half Marathon, writes Kate Baker.

Conditions were cool, but on the favourable side for running with the race having 1,400 on the start line and taking in two laps of the English Riviera.

For the third consecutive year huge congratulations go once again to Tom Merson who came in first, taking over a minute off of last years winning time in 1:07:10.

The second of the Exmouth Harriers contingent was Tristan Kelsall Spurr in 1:17:43, which was a new personal best (PB) and he was followed home by Anthony Hatchard in 1:18:18.

The other four Harriers' and their times were: Jason Drew, 1:21:20; Dave Stone, 1:27:16; Craig Butler, 1:28:29 and Brian Sansom, who achieved a new PB with his time of 1:33:34.

At the same time as the seven Harriers were in action in Torquay, Simon Minting was running in the Climb South West Jurassic Ultra, an event that took in 50k of gruelling coastal terrain from Lyme Regis to Exmouth. Simon had an impressive run, finishing second in 5:52:21. The Jurassic Series are all UTMB qualifying races and as a result have proven very popular.

