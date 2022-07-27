Exmouth Harrier takes on the French Alps

On Sunday, July 24, James Kelly lined up with 221 other trail runners to tackle the 27km Argentrail Trail Des Grands Montets.

Runners travel through the French alpine villages of Argentière and Le Lavancher across the mountain pastures of the Pendant. This stunning race provided an unobstructed view of the magnificent Mont-Blanc before turning back to finish in Argentière. Overall, the race had over 5,200 feet of elevation gain.

Unfortunately, James took a tumble and suffered bruised ribs & plenty of scrapes to his elbows and knees. but he picked himself up and managed to finish in 58th position in an incredible time of 3.23.58.

The Exmouth Harriers travelled to Ivybridge to take part in the Erme Valley Relays, teams of four running legs of approx. 2.5 miles on a very undulating course on the southern edge of Dartmoor.

The women’s teams took the honours when the results were announced with the following awards: 2nd Women’s team, 1st W35 team and 1st W55 team.

On Friday, Tim Chappell raced along with 96 other runners in Greenbow’s innovative Land & Sand 5km on Exmouth Seafront starting and finishing at Orcombe Point.

Tim finished in 22nd place in 25.58 and he said afterwards: “It was very hard work running on the dry soft sand until we could get to the water’s edge. It was a well organised event and I’m looking forward to racing it again in 2023”.

Steve Morgan raced in the Helena Tipping Wrexham 10k. The race was a qualifying event for those hoping to win an England Masters vest to race for England in the Chester 10km in March 2023.

Steve finished in 47:12 and was 9th V65, so just missed out on a qualifying place but he is keen to try again as there are more qualifying races later in 2022 in Leeds & Telford.

After the race, Steve said: “It was a fantastic experience, rubbing shoulders with some of the best runners in the country.”

To find out more about the Exmouth Harriers, including membership options, please visit https://exmouthharriers.co.uk/

Harriers ready for the start of the Erme Valley Relays at Ivybridge - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Tim Chappell - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Land and Sand medal - Credit: Exmouth Harriers

Steve Morgan before the start of the 10km - Credit: Exmouth Harriers



