Exmouth Harrier Susan Hill runs superbly in Yorkshire Marathon

PUBLISHED: 11:50 23 October 2019

Exmouth Harrier Susan Hill who ran the Yorkshire Marathon as an Eng;and Master and completed the rarce in a new PB of 3:27. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIER

Archant

Exmouth Harrier Susan Hill travelled north for her latest challenge, writes Kate Baker.

RunningRunning

Susan was on the start line for the Yorkshire marathon in the England Master's colours and she ran a fine race, completing the event in a time of 3:27.

Her time was a new personal best (PB) and also meant she finished fourth in her V60 category.

This was the second marathon she has run this year.

Sue has gone from strength to strength with this fantastic result and should be very proud of her achievement.

