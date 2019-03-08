Exmouth Harrier Scott Jamieson 13th in the 2019 United States 44 Marine Corps Marathon

Exmouth Harriers Scott Jamieson and Pete Belcher were in action in America last weekend, writes Kate Baker.

The pair were both in action at the famous 44 Marine Corps Marathon that took place in Washington DC.

Conditions on the day were tough, with heavy rain and headwinds throughout and flooded road sections that were six inches deep in water!

Scott [Jamieson] ran superbly to finish in 13th place out of a field of 30,000!

His time of 2:45:53 represents a huge achievement given the weather and the three uphill miles that begin this marathon course.

Pete, unfortunately, did not finish and that is certainly testament to the incredibly difficult conditions that prevailed of the day.