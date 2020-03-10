Advanced search

Exmouth Harrier Samuel Kelly second in the 2020 Grizzly

PUBLISHED: 13:31 10 March 2020

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0121 Picture: Terry Ife

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0121 Picture: Terry Ife

The second Sunday of March saw the staging of one of the undoubted highlights of the off-road running calendar, writes Kate Baker.

The Grizzly, described by its organisers Axe Valley Runners as 'twentyish muddy, hilly, boggy, beachy miles of the multiest-terrain running experience you will find this side of the end of time', certainly lived up to its billing as this year's event must have been the muddiest it's been in a while thanks to the recent weather!

With a nine-mile 'Cub' option as well, this year's Grizzly saw a good turnout from Exmouth Harriers.

Of the Harriers contingent, Samuel Kelly ran a terrific race to finish second in a time of 2:32.

Other Harriers also ran well with Alice Kelly crossing the finish line in a fantastic time of 3:25 while Hannah Bown clocked a time of 3:42, this despite picking up an ankle injury at mile eight that made for a very painful remaining 12 miles!

Well done to all who took part in the 2020 Grizzly and the full Harriers complement and their times reads:

In the Grizzly; Samuel Kelly (2:32); James Kelly (2:48); Alice Kelly (3:25); Jonathon Croome (3:32); Hannah Bown (3:42); John Garrity (3:45); Steve Toomey (4:09); Lorraine Croome (4:36); Nicky Kelly (4:44); Hayley Johns (4:44); Lorraine Gilson (5:08) and Terrence Oldham (5:08).

As for the Harriers' who ran the 'Cub', their times were: Lee Salter (1:21); Hugh Marsden (1:25); Charlotte Briggs (1:29); Louise Hempstead (1:37); Emma White (1:39); Ben White (1:39) and Dawn Teed (1:49).

